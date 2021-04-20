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THE COVID-19 EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT Monday, April 19, 2021 (CAUTION: don’t listen to this article unless you really want to know what’s going on)
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262 views • April 20, 2021
What these Covid Plandemic perpetrators have set in motion is an irreversible Extinction Level Event (ELE) that will eventually wend its way throughout the entire planetary civilization.
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