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-DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassified evidence showing U.S. funding for over 120 biolabs worldwide recently.
-Documents reveal 25–30 Ukraine laboratories, some storing dangerous pathogens amid ongoing conflict concerns.
-Declassified materials indicate hazardous pathogen research, including gain-of-function experiments, occurred with limited oversight.
-Gabbard accused officials of concealing biolab activities and discrediting critics through public labeling.
-New intelligence directives seek transparency, identify risks, and halt dangerous virus research globally.
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