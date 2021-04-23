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Humans, Who Assist Reptilian Swiss Nazis
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293 views • April 23, 2021
Hello friends- Seems, that when people know little or nothing about a subject that it sometimes discourages a person from putting forth a little more effort to understand what has been introduced to them never taught in any public School texts books- My videos are a continuing supply of information and Friend, you could find better ways to seeing the Big Picture that is carefully concealed from your eyes and mind- My videos are for all to have, same as any knowledge that I may have- 'CHEERS' WesTruther
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