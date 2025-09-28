In the last few days, the Russian Armed Forces launched a coordinated offensive on several fronts, preparing to capture Pokrovsk effectively dividing the city in two, as they advanced toward the railway station. One of the most recent images shared by Russian channels on September 25, shows the situation at the railway station in the city center, a major supply line for the Ukrainian group in the city, which has also been cut off. It appears that Kiev's forces inside Pokrovsk are nearly surrounded after intensive bombardment outside the city, they are waiting for the day to choose to leave, or choose to be finished off by the heavy Russian attack that seems to be coming soon! One Ukrainian soldier in Pokrovsk said he lost all his comrades, survived with injuries, and spent months recovering. Now he's back on duty in an UAV unit of the 35th Marine Brigade, and they desperately need a reliable vehicle.

Currently, Russian forces are also intensifying their assault on the city's perimeter with artillery and drones, striking and eliminating fortifications and Ukrainian troops, including those from the Azov brigade. Impressive tactics from Russian artillery units dominate the battlefield, as they systematically destroy enemy positions, supporting the paratroopers from various directions toward the city. Utilizing advanced systems such as FPV drones, Lancet loitering munitions, and high-precision Krasnopol shells, Russian forces are striking with pinpoint accuracy even from a distance of over 20 km. From destroying command posts to disabling armored vehicles, each attack not only inflicted damage but also demoralized the Ukrainian troops. Furthermore, modern warfare was waged with unparalleled precision! Drone operators from the 30th Brigade eliminated two Ukrainian soldiers attempting to hide under camouflage positions!

Russian war correspondents reported that Russian forces were most active in the southwest, expanding their zone of control by more than 4 km, while pressing on the eastern flank and consolidating dominance around the clay quarry sector despite Ukrainian fire. To the south, in the settlement of Novopavlovka, essentially one long street, separated from the town by a railway line, Russian sabotage teams were already quite active from this side, advancing through residential areas towards the town. Here, the bridge over Solyonaya River had been destroyed, cutting off Ukrainian supply lines. Initial reports suggested that Russia had completely closed off Rodinskoye to the north, with approximately 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers reportedly trapped in the pocket!

