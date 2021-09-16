Your Bank Account Can Now be Wirelessly Connected to Your Brain and Body.

If you have received a covid injection you are now radioactive and you can check this fact yourself by means of a geiger counter which is a device which measures radiation. Data can now be transmitted to your brain and body and data can also be stolen from your brain and body. You can be wirelessly connected to a computerized control system and if you are disobedient to voice messages transmissions which would be transmitted inside your head then money can be deducted from your bank account. This is an enslavement system and we may be able to free ourselves from it by drinking ozonated water which might destroy the self-assembling nano technology inside our bodies and brains. This has all been covered up until now by the hoax of demonic possession and also by false psychiatry and sometimes by forced psychiatric intervention into the lives of those who attempt to expose what is occurring in secret.