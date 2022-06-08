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DIAGNOSTIC & STATISTICAL MANUAL: PSYCHIATRY'S DEADLIEST SCAM
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115 views • June 08, 2022
DIAGNOSTIC & STATISTICAL MANUAL: PSYCHIATRY'S DEADLIEST SCAM
It is the basis for the listing of mental disorders in the International Classification of Diseases that is used throughout the world.
Using it, psychiatrists can enforce psychiatric drugging, seize your children and even take away your most precious personal freedoms.
It is the basis for the listing of mental disorders in the International Classification of Diseases that is used throughout the world.
Using it, psychiatrists can enforce psychiatric drugging, seize your children and even take away your most precious personal freedoms.
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