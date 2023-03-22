Col. MacGregor: The GATHERING storm in Ukraine spells doom for the West | Redacted w Clayton Morris

Colonel Douglas MacGregor sits down with Redacted Host Clayton Morris to talk about the impending collapse of western hegemony. The west continues to push for a direct confrontation with the Russia and China while U.S. can't even produce ammunition.





Read Col. MacGregor's newest article here: https://www.theamericanconservative.com/the-gathering-storm/





