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Do You Drink The NEW WORLD ORDER Cool AID ?
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75 views • August 17, 2020
There were a few verbal slip ups in this video but I don't give af
Visit my official website: http://www.SacredHealingTools.com
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" Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. "
~ Bertrand Russel
Visit my official website: http://www.SacredHealingTools.com
Shop my Amazon store http://www.Amazon.com/Shop/SacredSerpent
Support my work on Patreon http://www.Patreon.com/SacredSerpent
" Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. "
~ Bertrand Russel
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