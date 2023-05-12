The Reparations Thing

Bad Idea!
* If we’re going to start paying reparations, then everybody is going to get a check — and everybody is going to write a check.
* No one actually believes this is going to solve any problems.
* The left will never give up the race argument.
* It’s the only cudgel they have to divide America.
* We’re never going to get there with libs around.
* They hate racial harmony; the idea puts them out of business.
* They profit off division, hatred, anger and rage.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 12 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2nfeie-what-is-going-on-at-twitter-ep.-2010-05122023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.