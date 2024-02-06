The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. No Fear Here

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





God has given us everything we need for life and godliness. There is nothing to fear.





The Guiding Light of God’s Deliverance

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

When you are afraid, give God your fears and trust Him to provide the strength and peace you need.

Psalm 34:1-7

During times of trial and uncertainty, worry can engulf our heart. But today’s passage serves as an unwavering beacon of hope: “I sought the Lord and He answered me, and rescued me from all my fears” (v. 4). When we feel vulnerable and assailed by doubt, God stands ready to be our guiding light, leading us through the darkness of fear into the comforting embrace of His love.





Music video credit:

Rob Rock - Eagle

Put Rob Rock on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/36SKaU8

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3uy3EcF





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net