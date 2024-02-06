Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. No Fear Here
US Sports Radio
God has given us everything we need for life and godliness. There is nothing to fear.


The Guiding Light of God’s Deliverance

From Intouch Ministries

When you are afraid, give God your fears and trust Him to provide the strength and peace you need.

Psalm 34:1-7

During times of trial and uncertainty, worry can engulf our heart. But today’s passage serves as an unwavering beacon of hope: “I sought the Lord and He answered me, and rescued me from all my fears” (v. 4). When we feel vulnerable and assailed by doubt, God stands ready to be our guiding light, leading us through the darkness of fear into the comforting embrace of His love.


Music video credit:

Rob Rock - Eagle

Put Rob Rock on your playlist

The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

