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Whistleblower 45,000 More Died within 3 Days of 'Vaccines' - Filed Suit Against US Gov [07-19-21]
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554 views • July 20, 2021
Whistleblower files suit against US Gov. At Least 45,000 More Than Recorded Died From Jabs Within 3 Days. There are a 11-12 more reporting systems other than the one the Whistleblower is involved.
PDF Documentation found https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
PDF Documentation found https://renz-law.com/45k-whistleblower-suit
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