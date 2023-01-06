4-14-19 Song special at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, Utqiagvik, Alaska

Song special at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church, Utqiagvik, Alaska on 4-14-19 with Jeremiah, Justina, Maria, Arshan, Hannah, and Karissa.

You are invited to join us for services Sunday at 11 am and 6 pm and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 pm. Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church. We have Sunday School for kids at 1 pm and teen class at 3:30 pm on Sundays. The Friday night meeting is an addictions recovery ministry called Reformers Unanimous at www.rurecovery.com. We look forward to seeing you!