Kari Lake: I'm on a mission to save this country.

Kari Lake: The media calls me divisive. They say I’m extreme when I just talk common sense. I'm on a mission to save this country. I don't let their hysterics distract from that.

So, they can call me whatever they want. Just know they're going to call me Arizona’s Senator in November.





@KariLake

https://x.com/KariLake/status/1780420606225441142





