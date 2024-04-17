Create New Account
Kari Lake: I'm on a mission to save this country.
GalacticStorm
2235 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

Kari Lake: The media calls me divisive. They say I’m extreme when I just talk common sense. I'm on a mission to save this country. I don't let their hysterics distract from that.

So, they can call me whatever they want. Just know they're going to call me Arizona’s Senator in November.


@KariLake

https://x.com/KariLake/status/1780420606225441142


arizonasenateelection fraudkari lake

