The second half of June was marked by the creation of another pocket with pro-Kyiv troops in the region of Donbass.

During the past week, Russian forces achieved a series of important tactical successes in Severodonetsk and its surroundings blocking the remaining pro-Kyiv troops in the Azot plant and capturing most of the nearby industrial area. The advance there was ongoing amid intense strikes on military infrastructure of Kyiv’s grouping of forces in the region as well as all around Ukraine in general. The Ukrainian leadership sent large reinforcements to the area. All these troops immediately found themselves in a weak strategic position and just became a tool to create colorful images for the MSM.

On June 21, Russian units advanced south of Lysichansk and liberated the towns of Ustinovka, Mirnaya Dolina and the village of Podlesnoe. They reached Rai-Aleksandrovka and established tight fire control over the only road that leads from the areas of Zolotoe and Gorskoe. According to reports, over 2,000 Ukrainian troops are now encircled there. Reports claim that the remaining groups of Kyiv’s forces are retreating towards Bakhmut and Lysichansk.

The estimated number of pro-Kyiv troops surrounded in Severodonetsk is about 2,500. Together with the Zolotoe group, this is 4,500. This number is close to that, which neo-Nazis from the Azov battalion and allied formations had in the Azovstal plant industrial area in the late stages of the battle of Mariupol.

Attempts of the Kyiv leadership to organize counter-attacks to de-block its forces in these areas will likely lead to only increase in the number of troops trapped around Lysichansk, Bakhmut, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk. However, this is one of the most likely scenarios as Zelensky & Co tend to make decisions that would have larger PR effects. And what could be better than repeating the ‘Mariupol case’ just in another area?

Another option for Kyiv is to organize a large attack on Russian positions in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions or in the Zaporizhzhia Region using fresh formations created in the west of Ukraine and supplied with NATO weapons. This move would threaten Russian supply lines from Crimea.

A large direct advance of Kyiv’s forces onto the territory of Russia still remains unlikely. Contrary to public claims of Ukrainian and Western diplomats accompanied by MSM fairy tales, the Ukrainian leadership understands that Russia has been carrying out a limited military operation with a limited force. A large advance of Kyiv’s units that would target the Russian territory will provoke a full-scale response from Moscow.

Therefore, troops loyal to the Kyiv government all have chances to participate in a few more decisive battles for Zelensky’s public image of ‘great leader’ and die on behalf of the international globalist establishment.

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