Left Wing News Media Not Journalists, but a Propaganda Machine of the CCP

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4/18/2021 Newsmax Chris Salcedo: The majority of the so called press had undertaken not only political vengeance on the leader’s personal and policy integrity, but also defamation towards people of justice. What’s more, they turned a deaf ear to the human rights abuses, the theft of intellectual property and the suppression of the Free Press. At last, the host figured out the reason why the left is committed to protecting Communist China.