The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 18: Obedience Leads to Faith

Abel, Enoch, Noah and Abraham obediently carried out God's commands and were rewarded for doing so. So how did they attain such great faith? The Bible says their faith came from obedience, meaning they were first obedient and faith followed as a result.

They believed in God and trusted that what He had spoken was true. How do you approach God? Do you come to Him in faith or not really believing He will answer?

If so, do you realize that you are questioning God's integrity and lining up with the Devil? The spiritual law of faith is one that few believers follow because they aren't willing to fully surrender their life to the One who has saved them.

Does your life reflect faith in God? When people see you, do they see the integrity of God? Faith in God is going to be rare in the end times; will Jesus find faith in you?

