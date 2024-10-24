BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2024 Eclipse: elections Civil War | Chaos & Collapse
6 months ago

This video briefly covers the meaning of the April 8th, 2024 Solar Eclipse as it pertains to America's future and Texas; the dramatic events that will result from the 2024 presidential election, what the deep state is currently planning, extreme weather events and their connection to immigrant children etc.

Bill Gates said 2 years ago: "Political polarization may bring it all to an end, we're going to have a hung election and a civil war." ( https://web.archive.org/web/20231220023734/https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-polarization-bring-it-end-2022-9


Obama's 2023 film "Leave the World Behind" depicts civil war, a catastrophic cyber attack, the Internet no longer working, satellite phones not working because they have no connectivity to satellites, communications networks and infrastructure disabled, planes falling from the sky, rogue military elements engaging in coordinated sabotage upon citizens and infrastructure attacks, many cities on fire, elevated radiation levels in many U.S. cities and New York City bombed. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leave_the_World_Behind_(film)


This video gives an idea of what the ultra rich will be doing during the upcoming societal chaos: https://www.brighteon.com/0eb0d3f8-eedf-4826-aed3-de0a32acd180


https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/04/investigative-reports/military-bases-housing-migrant-children-plagued-by-serial-sexual-abuse-claims/


https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57561760 ): very harsh conditions in children immigrant prisons on military bases

trumpnewscivil warobamapoliticstexasdeep statebig mikecyber attackpower gridvoter frauddepopulationgavin newsommartial lawsolar eclipseballotssocietal collapseswing states
