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Putin's Mission Harmful to Globalists: U.S. Deep State Running from Criminal Exposure in Ukraine
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241 views • March 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Media elites and corrupt government figures are inching the U.S. closer to a nuclear war with Russia, dangerously sensationalizing the scenario. Edward Szall joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss the details of oil crisis, relations with Saudi Arabia, and the active collapse of the U.S. Szall affirmed that Christianity is being threatened, as the Deep State meddles with the stability and foundational principles of America.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhts1-putins-mission-harmful-to-globalists-u.s.-deep-state-running-from-criminal-.html
Media elites and corrupt government figures are inching the U.S. closer to a nuclear war with Russia, dangerously sensationalizing the scenario. Edward Szall joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss the details of oil crisis, relations with Saudi Arabia, and the active collapse of the U.S. Szall affirmed that Christianity is being threatened, as the Deep State meddles with the stability and foundational principles of America.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhts1-putins-mission-harmful-to-globalists-u.s.-deep-state-running-from-criminal-.html
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