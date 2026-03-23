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Even Sky News isn’t buying the MAGA-slop propaganda
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Even Sky News isn’t buying the MAGA-slop propaganda — it notes that Iran’s threat of retaliatory strikes likely played a role in Trump backing off.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Ministry: 

The Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to its position of rejecting any kind of negotiations before achieving Iran's objectives from the war.

We deny what US President Donald Trump said about negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Adding:  From Kobeissi Letter:

Exactly 12 hours after our "warning," President Trump has INTERVENED:

Yesterday, at 7:35 PM ET, we posted that "oil prices are no longer the biggest threat to markets."

We said it has become increasingly clear that "bond markets will dictate just how long President Trump can continue increase pressure in the Iran War."

At 4:30 AM ET today, we noted that bond market is now more "broken" than the energy market situation.

Then, as the 10Y Note Yield hit 4.45% last night, President Trump likely had the same conversation as he did on April 9th, 2025, when he paused tariffs for 90-days.

3 hours later, President Trump postponed all strikes on Iranian power plants for 5 days and said the US and Iran have had "productive" talks to end the war. And, the intervention becomes even more clear.

30 minutes later, Iran denied President Trump's claims and said Trump is trying to "buy time" by calming markets.

The 10Y Yield briefly collapsed before rebounding back to 4.38% now, a clear attempt by the US to contain the brewing bond market crisis.

The US simply cannot afford the 10Y Yield at 4.50%+.

Keep watching the bond market.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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