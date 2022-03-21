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Zelenskyy's War Cry Speech, China's Cyber Attack, Failed Mass Assassination of Elites & China Army New Taliban Plus...
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80 views • March 21, 2022
HARD HITTING INFO SHOW! - Biden continues to sell US to China, US funded and armed Taliban join China to invade other countries if WW3 ignites, China's deep-state continues to steer the UK and govern the European Central Bank, WW3 narrative still on, China help Iran find US corruption, China found smuggling US oil across the Iranian border to Pakistan, all for JUST $1 PER BARREL! Check the clips 'it's unbelievable'. And which country ends up with the oil? Watch and see if you were right. Erbil Airport missile strike show Iran missed a mass assassination of elite people. More countries join Ukraine in fighting on the front line, China's cyber attack fails, The madness of Syrian's fighting for both Russia & Ukraine, The Alpha system, US persons sanctioned by Russia, Boris Johnson talks hosts Zelenskyy and HE TELLS ALL! A full ultimatum!
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/623298d397478200194e5393/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-16th-2022
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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
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Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/623298d397478200194e5393/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-16th-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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