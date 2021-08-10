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‘CCP wants to be the most powerful force on Earth’: Rick Fisher on China’s nuclear ambition
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11 views • August 10, 2021
In this special episode, we delve into China’s growing nuclear ambition, where it could lead in the future, what it means for the world, and how it’s different from the Soviet Union during the Cold War. We sat down with Patty-Jane Geller, policy analyst of nuclear deterrence and missile defense at the Heritage Foundation, and Rick Fisher, senior fellow at the International Assessment and Strategy Center.
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