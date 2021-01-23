(MIAC #149) Atlantic Water Temperatures Cool & Magnetic Poles Shifting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Alan James & Steven George of Open Your Mind Radio and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss societal changes as our Earth enters deeper into the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect everyone on our planet due to never ending food price rises and economic declines as our society resets as most disposable spending is diverted into higher prices food with global food shortages by 2025 as prices double and triple along the way.
With that said where is your opportunity in these times of danger?
• Europe’s Goldilocks Zone from warm Atlantic water temperatures stops as the Atlantic cools on its 60-year cycle coupled with an intensifying Grand Solar Minimum
•How Ireland and UK are going to change during the Grand Solar Minimum 2019-2020
•60 cycle Atlantic Multi Decadal Oscillation going cold for next 30 years
•Crop losses across Europe
•Arctic Ice beginning to gain as Atlantic water temperatures cool
•Equatorial and Arctic Vortex
•Can we expect a repeat of the Mammoths being frozen solid again?
•Magnetic Pole Shift
•Why the USGS downgrades earthquake so they don’t show an uptrend moving into the Grand Solar Minimum
🔵 (ROKU AD FREE) ADAPT 2030 TV
https://adapt2030.tv/
▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
🔵 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
🔵 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -
🔵 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030
●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
https://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seedshttps://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9
●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
Libsyn: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.