The SECOND Pedofile CNN Exec Producer has Resigned. Under investigation.

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CNN producer Rick Saleeby is alleged to have solicited sexually explicit images of a girl who was underage from the girls mother. In addition, Project Veritas provided text messages allegedly depicting the CNN producer describing incredibly graphic sexual fantasies involving his fiancé's underage daughter.
Rick Saleeby has Resigned. [Washington DC- Dec 29, 2021] Rick Saleeby, Producer for Jake Tapper, has resigned. The update came from CNN's Matt Dornic, Head of Strategic Communications at the. network, following Project Veritas' December 15th report of alleged text messages and FaceTime calls of Saleeby's sexual fantasies