Does everyone who has taken the vaccine also have a computer system inside of them, that is tracking them. The answer is a definite yes! Everyone who has taken the vaccine has been lied to from the very start. You are in a database system and you can be picked up by your own personal signal via Bluetooth. I'm gonna tell you how you can see it for yourself in this video. As of now half the worlds population is now under the ever watchful eyes of the Beast system!!You were warned!!

Rumble https://rumble.com/v192hfb-is-the-vaccine-trackable-via-bluetooth-the-answer-is-yes-6-19-22.html

