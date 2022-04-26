Tucker on Elon's Twitter Takeover: "Tonight, the Tyrants Are Grieving"

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"If you had an opposing opinion, or even more dangerous than that, if you had countervailing facts that undermine their storyline, that tech companies would shut you down immediately... After today, you'll be able to post your dissent in a place where other people might have a reasonable chance of seeing it... So you just became a little more powerful; the people already in charge just became a little less powerful. It's that simple."
Video Source: https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1518747617278242816?s=20&;t=1ovTMB79WPzHrDwsXtOvoA