“It was reported, and I've seen no confirmation of it, that Pete Hegseth was watching the attack in real time — which means he absolutely knew it was coming off,” former CIA analyst Larry Johnson told Judge Andrew Napolitano, commenting on Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian airfields.



“I think Starlink, Elon Musk’s operation, was involved with this as well. You can’t rule out satellite communications,” he added.



Johnson emphasized that Russia, under the New START Treaty, must make its nuclear-capable bombers visible to US reconnaissance satellites, as part of reciprocal transparency. This includes:



Leaving them exposed on designated airfields;



Not camouflaging them from satellites;



Notifying the US of movements and structural changes.



Source @Real World News

