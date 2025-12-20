Iron and Clay Cannot Mix /Robots in Disguised/Marked As Corrupted Flesh/Days Of Noah.

As it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be when the son of man cometh.

We are in the end of the age for humans on earth. You will not see it unless the Spirit of God reveals it to you. And if you love your life in this world, you will never see it. The satanic elite knows this and has said it, because they know it is already too late for most people. The only people the devil will have a problem with are those the bible refers to in saying: if it were possible the devil deceives the very elect.





