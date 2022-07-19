Never trust blindly. Always RESEARCH.

These are the types of things the U.S.A. does to CITIZENS who fought valiantly for OTHER PEOPLES' "rights". When Trump invited Fauci and Gates to talk about Gates' "COVID plan" to DEpopulate the world through injections, Fauci (the one who ran horrible experiments on dogs) stood there LAUGHING as Trump spoke about his fake "virus" (contained IN the injections themselves).

They made SEVERAL types of fake "vaccines" & added a clause so you could NOT sue the government OR investigate it fully for over SEVENTY YEARS. This- INDEED- was a worldwide farce meant to hurt people.







#ArrestGates #ArrestTrump #DOWNwiththeDEMOCRATPARTY

#WeAreAMERICANSAlso

#PuertoRico #USA #America

