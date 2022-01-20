Eliminating Our God From Inside Us, Slicing the Bonds In Our DNA So They Can Become Controlling gods - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Jan. 17, 2022

DNA harvesting, use of Quantum Computing, injecting receptors by way of the Vax, hooking to 'The Internet of Things', use of 5G, overall objective - to turn Humans into Transhumans



The goal of the transhumanist movement, or “Human 2.0,” is to transcend biology into technology, to meld human biology with technology and artificial intelligence.



Right now, today, we may be standing at the literal crossroads of transhumanism, thanks to the fast approaching release of one or more mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.



COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are designed to instruct your cells to make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. It does this through a process called transfection, which is also used to create genetically engineered organisms.



Transfection can have either temporary or permanent effects on the genome, and it is unclear how the COVID-19 vaccines may affect the human genome long-term.



In 2019, researchers discovered the 2009 pandemic swine flu vaccine Pandemrix caused narcolepsy by affecting a non-coding RNA gene that regulates the production of glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor, a protein that plays an important role in neuronal survival. If a conventional vaccine can have genetic effects, the risk of mRNA vaccines having genetic effects is bound to be even greater.