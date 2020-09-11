Magpul MS3 Single Point Sling on the KelTec RDB

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0:14 Hurdles
1:25 Fix 4 RDB Fore Loop
2:41 Buttstock Sling Loop
3:13 Mainsail Traveler
4:29 Ambidextrous
5:51 Magpul MS3
6:08 Two Point Conversion
7:39 Adjusting the Sling
9:14 MS3 Closeup
10:09 NFAC
10:34 Stopper Knot
How I made a Magpul MS3 single point sling ambidextrous friendly using sail technology.
Single Point Sling Vs. Dual Point Sling w/ a Navy SEAL
https://youtu.be/uZTPllNTiBs