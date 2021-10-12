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COVID Criminals to Face 'Crimes Against Humanity' Charges: Dr. Fleming
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673 views • October 12, 2021
The people responsible for weaponizing and releasing the COVID19 bio-weapon against humanity are facing a criminal complaint on "crimes against humanity" at the International Criminal Court, says Dr. Richard Fleming, a medical doctor and attorney who is working in the case. Already, people from around the world have signed on, including a number of Holocaust survivors. Dr. Fleming urged viewers to get involved and ensure that those who sought to kill, steal, destroy and enslave with this diabolical tool known as SARS-CoV2. In the interview, Dr. Fleming also talks about his new book, already a best seller, exposing the true nature of COVID and what is really going on.
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