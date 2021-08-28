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USMC Lt. Col. Battalion Commander: “We demand accountability!”
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270 views • August 28, 2021
(Aug 27, 2021) Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller, (now relieved of duty) was Battalion Commander for Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, releasing this scathing video yesterday that calls out the woke clowns in senior leadership all the way up the chain of command to the Secretary of Defense for the ongoing disastrous pull out from Afghanistan.
He specifically mentions the obvious TOTAL stupidity of abandoning the strategic 30 square mile fortified “Bagram Airfield” situated 40 miles north of Kabul to the Taliban, only to allow themselves to get completely surrounded by the same Taliban, in an indefensible position at the Hamid Karzai International Airport located in the middle of Kabul – while leaving tens of thousands of American civilians trapped behind enemy lines!
He specifically mentions the obvious TOTAL stupidity of abandoning the strategic 30 square mile fortified “Bagram Airfield” situated 40 miles north of Kabul to the Taliban, only to allow themselves to get completely surrounded by the same Taliban, in an indefensible position at the Hamid Karzai International Airport located in the middle of Kabul – while leaving tens of thousands of American civilians trapped behind enemy lines!
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