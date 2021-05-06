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Meron, Israel Lag B Omer 5781 45 Dead 150 Injured Cut from Live Stream 29April2021
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20 views • May 06, 2021
Posted 29April2021 shiezoli, "Watch Live 24 Hours Lag Ba’omer in Meron 2021 שידור חי מאתרא קדישא מירון - לג בעומר תשפא": This is independent video evidence from the Live Stream of what happened in Maron, Israel. 45 Dead and over 150 injured on Thursday night 29-30April2021 - 18 Iyar 5781 as hundreds of thousands of Jews are in Meron, Israel came to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer. The holiday marks the passing of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi). The crucial section starts around 3hrs 37 minutes, and continues on for the next half an hour or so. Edited out 4 Hours 45 Minutes of Black Screen at the end and 3 hour 30 Minutes of Dancing in the beginning.
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