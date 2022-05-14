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Ep. 3 The Public Option - God's Way
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100 views • May 14, 2022
A zero-government replacement of the government? This video is the first of several videos where Jane Northrup Glenn, author of "God Punched Back" and "God's Public Option" shares the blueprint for a new system of delivering goods and services through a new marketplace that will emerge this year. The structure includes replacement systems for employment, housing, healthcare, education, banking, supply chain and more.
Purchase "God Punched Back"
https://www.amazon.com/God-Punched-Ba...
Purchase "God's Public Option"
https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Public-Op...
American Christian Marketplace Authority
https://www.americanchristianmarketpl...
Purchase "God Punched Back"
https://www.amazon.com/God-Punched-Ba...
Purchase "God's Public Option"
https://www.amazon.com/Gods-Public-Op...
American Christian Marketplace Authority
https://www.americanchristianmarketpl...
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