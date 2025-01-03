BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

It's time to get your act together & examine yourself
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
620 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 4 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 7, 2024.


Am I fully committed to Christ and His holy written word?

Am I fully accepting Christ as my Lord, God, King and Savior?

Am I being a light to those around me?

Am I a living, holy ‘sacrifice’ ready to give up my life for Christ in this growing secular, anti-Christ world? Are you willing to suffer for Christ’s sake?


As Paul writes in Romans 8:35-39: Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?

36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.

37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.

38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,

39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.


When Christ shall return in the clouds of heaven, as His feet shall not touch this sin-filled earth, do you honestly believe that you will be standing there seeing Christ in all His glory and the glory of His Father, as part of that small remnant group of saints, the 144,000 sealed remnant saints of God who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus?


Examine yourself and ask yourself that question.


1 Corinthians 7:5 says: Defraud ye not one the other, except it be with consent for a time, that ye may give yourselves to fasting and prayer; and come together again, that Satan tempt you not for your incontinency.


We are to fast and pray to our Creator as part of examining ourselves and our stand with Christ.


In these end times, as we see that great day of Christ’s return fast approaching, please get your act together if you claim to be a Christian and examine yourself to make sure that you are in good standing with God and allow your Elohim and your Savior to search you, to examine you, to cleanse you from all sins and to purify you through Christ’s holy sinless blood for the remission of your sins.


Time is running out and the clock is about to strike midnight...and the bridegroom is coming. Be that Holy Spirit-filled follower of Christ, being fully committed to Christ and examine yourself with prayer and fasting to make sure that you’re in good standing with your Creator, Savior and Rock of your salvation: Emmanuel, Yeshua or Jesus Christ.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterexamine yourselffather of spiritsfaithful and trueact together
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy