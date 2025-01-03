It's time to get your act together & examine yourself

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 7, 2024.





Am I fully committed to Christ and His holy written word?

Am I fully accepting Christ as my Lord, God, King and Savior?

Am I being a light to those around me?

Am I a living, holy ‘sacrifice’ ready to give up my life for Christ in this growing secular, anti-Christ world? Are you willing to suffer for Christ’s sake?





As Paul writes in Romans 8:35-39: Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?

36 As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.

37 Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.

38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,

39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.





When Christ shall return in the clouds of heaven, as His feet shall not touch this sin-filled earth, do you honestly believe that you will be standing there seeing Christ in all His glory and the glory of His Father, as part of that small remnant group of saints, the 144,000 sealed remnant saints of God who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus?





Examine yourself and ask yourself that question.





1 Corinthians 7:5 says: Defraud ye not one the other, except it be with consent for a time, that ye may give yourselves to fasting and prayer; and come together again, that Satan tempt you not for your incontinency.





We are to fast and pray to our Creator as part of examining ourselves and our stand with Christ.





In these end times, as we see that great day of Christ’s return fast approaching, please get your act together if you claim to be a Christian and examine yourself to make sure that you are in good standing with God and allow your Elohim and your Savior to search you, to examine you, to cleanse you from all sins and to purify you through Christ’s holy sinless blood for the remission of your sins.





Time is running out and the clock is about to strike midnight...and the bridegroom is coming. Be that Holy Spirit-filled follower of Christ, being fully committed to Christ and examine yourself with prayer and fasting to make sure that you’re in good standing with your Creator, Savior and Rock of your salvation: Emmanuel, Yeshua or Jesus Christ.





