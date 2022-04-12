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E.U. in Danger of Collapse?
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120 views • April 12, 2022
Garland Nixon is reporting chatter from White House insiders that internal reports indicate that the European Union might collapse within months. What are some of the geopolitical factors that may conduce to such an eventuality?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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