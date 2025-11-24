Ukraine, France, NATO, Russia & Venezuela 11/24/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kiev has been told that all U.S. Intelligence and all U.S. weapons provisions will be permanently cut off if Kiev don’t sign a proposal by next Thursday! This means that the U.S. is forcing the war to end. In other news, French army General says people need to be prepared to “lose their children” in war with Russia. We also learn that a “deteriorating security situation” is following in Venezuela.
00:00Ukraine
04:17NATO
08:05Peace Deal
09:56Venezuela
12:27Treason
13:19Summery