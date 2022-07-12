How CHAOS in Sri Lanka may FORESHADOW our economic future

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Glenn Beck
Jul 11, 2022 Today, Sri Lanka exhibits a lesson all countries around the world should learn before it’s too late. Glenn details how Sri Lanka — an Asian island with a population of about 22 million people — descended into chaos, starvation, and ferocity in the streets. It began when fuel and food prices began to skyrocket, all thanks to new rules forced by the World Economic Forum, Glenn explains. Now residents cannot afford food, medicine, or other basic necessities needed to live. But global, elite organizations like the WEF and IMF take no blame. In fact, they watch the ashes from afar, double down, and enforce the same brutality onto other nations in their path. In this clip, Glenn explains HOW it happened and WHY the U.S. must learn our lesson before Sri Lanka’s current reality becomes OUR economic future…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Upe1jZgLXn4