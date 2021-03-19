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SUNLIGHT - INCREASED ROTATION .... THE FORCES of the HEAVENS WILL MOVE .... SUN AND MOON WILL LOSE
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31 views • March 19, 2021
Offenbarung Jesu Christi aus unseren Tagen.
Kundgabe 6620
translated with www.DeepL...com/Translator (free Version)
Übersicht zum WERK
http://bertha-dudde.info/zum_werk/index.htm.
Themenheft Reihe:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/leseauswahl/index.htm
Volltextsuche im Gesamtwerk:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/suche/index.php
"Umsonst habt Ihr es erhalten, umsonst gebt es weiter"
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/schriften/index.htm
Übersetzung als download in:
englisch, französisch, spanisch, italienisch, polnisch, russisch, griechisch, rumänisch, holländisch, koreanisch.
http://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.htm
Thanks for the great Music:
https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22Cousin+Silas%22&;page=2
https://archive.org/details/ballard-landscapes-4-cousin-slias
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Kundgabe 6620
translated with www.DeepL...com/Translator (free Version)
Übersicht zum WERK
http://bertha-dudde.info/zum_werk/index.htm.
Themenheft Reihe:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/leseauswahl/index.htm
Volltextsuche im Gesamtwerk:
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/suche/index.php
"Umsonst habt Ihr es erhalten, umsonst gebt es weiter"
http://www.bertha-dudde.info/schriften/index.htm
Übersetzung als download in:
englisch, französisch, spanisch, italienisch, polnisch, russisch, griechisch, rumänisch, holländisch, koreanisch.
http://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.htm
Thanks for the great Music:
https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22Cousin+Silas%22&;page=2
https://archive.org/details/ballard-landscapes-4-cousin-slias
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
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