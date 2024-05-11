Create New Account
Biden Slips and Admits the Truth About Illegal Immigration.
GalacticStorm
2249 Subscribers
153 views
Published 18 hours ago

 Biden Slips and Admits the Truth About Illegal Immigration. Biden slipped up during an interview with a Spanish language radio station and admitted what his open border agenda is all about. #BidenBorderCrisis #BorderCrisis #BorderInvasion

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

