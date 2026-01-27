BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Scoffers & Burning Sky: 2 Peter Chapter Three
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
17 views • 1 day ago

#bibleteaching #2Peter #ChapterThree #Series #Scoffers #Burning #Sky #EndTimes #Apocalypse #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #ColmFagan #OxfordBaptistChapel #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether


Colm Fagan from Oxford Baptist Chapel is back in the Chartridge pulpit to wrap up our Bible study series on 2 Peter. With the end-time themes of scoffers and burning, melting skies, Colm leads us verse by verse through this very exciting third chapter.


Colm Fagan YouTube Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFtJ-SHO_U48BSwXi1HQLDzE


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 25th January 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

biblechapterendtimesbaptiststudyskyburningfaganthreedoctrineoxfordchapelscofferscolm2peter
