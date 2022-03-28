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In front of No10 Downing Street, protesting against the Covid insanity
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50 views • March 28, 2022
In front of No10 Downing Street, protesting against the Covid insanity, but also talking about the so called "Havana Syndrome" and on LRAD and Sonic Guns and God knows what else being recently used against Camberra freedom protesters...
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1438547763
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1438547763
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