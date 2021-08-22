© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREE AUSTRALIA The World Needs to Witness what Police Did in Melbourne Yesterday - Rebel News 082221
Follow
2
Share
Report
271 views • August 22, 2021
Thanks go to Rebel News for presenting this video.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video may have an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions.
"Free Australia" was trending on Twitter as police deployed pepper spray, fired rubber bullets, and tear gas into crowds of unarmed protesters and media in Melbourne. SHARE @Avi Yemini's full report: https://rebelne.ws/3z6UpgQ SIGN UP: http://YeminiReport.com
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
YouTube is censoring conservative and independent voices. We don't know how long we have left on YouTube. But you'll always be able to find us at https://www.RebelNews.com
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Charitable donations for 'Fight the Fines' can be made to The Democracy Fund - https://www.rebelnews.com/help_fight_...
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews #AviYemini #MelbourneProtest
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video may have an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions.
"Free Australia" was trending on Twitter as police deployed pepper spray, fired rubber bullets, and tear gas into crowds of unarmed protesters and media in Melbourne. SHARE @Avi Yemini's full report: https://rebelne.ws/3z6UpgQ SIGN UP: http://YeminiReport.com
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
YouTube is censoring conservative and independent voices. We don't know how long we have left on YouTube. But you'll always be able to find us at https://www.RebelNews.com
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►Sign up for our free emails and newsletters! - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Charitable donations for 'Fight the Fines' can be made to The Democracy Fund - https://www.rebelnews.com/help_fight_...
►Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews #AviYemini #MelbourneProtest
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.