The Demonic Host and Their Feiry Darts
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
38 followers
68 views • 1 day ago

The “Demonic Host” constantly send fiery darts of doubt into every believers heart, “Something is wrong, You missed something, God doesn’t want You?” John 6:37 All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out. No Wise = "by no means" or "in no way". It is a strong negation used to express absolute certainty that something will not happen or will not be. Their is nowhere in all of human history where someone came to God/Jesus with a pure heart and asked for forgiveness and salvation and was turned down? Forgiveness = 1 John 1:9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Salvation = Luke 23:42-43 And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. 43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise. Gods Word is the exact same thing as You standing in front of His throne and having Him speak these words directly to You.

trumpnewspreppermovieshtfsurvivalsurvivalistmusicmedicalmoviessheltertrailersongsfoodsgamingcookingedcsalsabugoutkaraokeasmrfunkgnarlygrowagarden
