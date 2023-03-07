Part II - Newly Unearthed Jan. 6 Footage 'Demolishes' Dems' 'Insurrection' Claims | Tucker Carlson

Part 2 - Tucker Carlson Tonight begins releasing Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 protests showing that most of protesters were very peaceful, were even helped by the police. WATCH @TuckerCarlson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.