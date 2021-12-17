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FULL SHOW: Second CNN Producer Involved In Child Sex Grooming
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210 views • December 17, 2021
More sordid details emerging of a second CNN producer being exposed as grooming minors for sex as Project Veritas reveals texts and audio in their latest report. How anyone could watch, support or work at CNN at this point is a mystery, unless they are all just really bad people. Owen Shroyer breaks down the basic concepts of slavery and freedom asking which part of the spectrum do we currently fall on. Peter D’abrosca joins with an exclusive story regarding Pfizer Vaccines. Melissa Tate issues an exclusive comment on her ban from Twitter. What the hell is wrong with Kamala Harris?
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