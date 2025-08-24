Reiner Fuellmich and Arno van Kessel song

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new REINER FULLMICH & ARNO VAN KESSEL song. Two brave lawyers fighting for justice, for OUR freedom. Both detained under false pretenses.
Germany and the Netherlands, shame on you!
These two lawyers did what every true lawyer should have done. Question the narrative and sue the guilty. These men are HERO'S!
https://substack.com/@fallofthecabalofficial/note/c-144950156
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!