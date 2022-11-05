Max Igan Interviews Jason Breshears of ARCHAIX - If You Haven't Heard of This Guy It's Time You Did

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Jason Breshears has an unusual past to say the least. He talks about how his life lead him to his extraordinary knowledge of ancient history.
Max Igan does a good job of interviewing him. Igan clearly has enormous respect for Jason's work.. as he should. Breshears is truly a phenom.
I've ripped this from youtube and re-uploaded the video here. I have no association with either party, just great respect for them.
Dyann is a publisher and coach confidante for men.
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