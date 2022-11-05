Create New Account
Max Igan Interviews Jason Breshears of ARCHAIX - If You Haven't Heard of This Guy It's Time You Did
Body House Chronicles
Published 18 days ago
Jason Breshears has an unusual past to say the least. He talks about how his life lead him to his extraordinary knowledge of ancient history.

Max Igan does a good job of interviewing him. Igan clearly has enormous respect for Jason's work.. as he should. Breshears is truly a phenom.


I've ripped this from youtube and re-uploaded the video here. I have no association with either party, just great respect for them.

Dyann is a publisher and coach confidante for men. 

Contact her: [email protected]

https://bodhouschron.wordpress.com



max iganbible prophecyannunakiancient egyptetsreal historypast livessimulacrumextra terrestrialsavatarsbiblical propheciesarchaixjason breshearsphoenix phenomenonspiritual consciousnessvapor canopyannuna

