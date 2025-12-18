No Shared Identity?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Immigration Without Assimilation & The Self-Loathing Ideology Destroying America
* Why would you decide to import primitive Somali tribes and encourage them not to assimilate?
* The only possible explanation is that you’re trying to destroy the country.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 17 December 2025
