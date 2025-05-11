BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin proposes Peace Talks next Thursday in Istanbul
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1263 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 1 day ago

❗️ Putin offers DIRECT TALKS to Ukraine in Turkey

‘We suggest Kiev authorities to resume the talks they STOPPED in end of 2022… next THURSDAY May 15th in Istanbul’, WITHOUT ANY PRECONDITIONS.

‘We suggest to RESUME talks that were stopped not by us… what is bad about this?’ — Putin

‘Those who want peace MUST support this’

Adding: 

Key points in Putin's statement regarding the proposal to hold negotiations in Istanbul with no preconditions:

➖ Ukraine has not responded to Russia’s proposal for a ceasefire during the Victory Day anniversary.

➖ Following Moscow’s truce initiative, Ukrainian forces launched large-scale attacks on Russian territory during the May holidays.

➖ Over three days of the proposed ceasefire, Kiev attempted five cross-border attacks, all of which were repelled. Ukrainian forces suffered significant losses.

➖ Despite this, Russia is offering direct negotiations with no preconditions.

➖ Moscow proposes to hold the talks in Istanbul on May 15. It was Ukraine that cut off negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.

➖ Putin stated he intends to discuss the initiative with President Erdoğan tomorrow.

➖ Russia is serious about negotiations, aiming to address the root causes of the conflict.

➖ Moscow expressed gratitude to foreign leaders for their efforts to help end the Ukrainian crisis.

➖ Russia is seeking a long-term peace settlement through dialogue.

➖ Putin did not rule out the possibility of reaching a ceasefire during talks with Ukraine.

➖ The Russian proposal is on the table — now it’s up to Kiev and its Western backers to respond.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy