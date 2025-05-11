❗️ Putin offers DIRECT TALKS to Ukraine in Turkey

‘We suggest Kiev authorities to resume the talks they STOPPED in end of 2022… next THURSDAY May 15th in Istanbul’, WITHOUT ANY PRECONDITIONS.

‘We suggest to RESUME talks that were stopped not by us… what is bad about this?’ — Putin

‘Those who want peace MUST support this’

Adding:

Key points in Putin's statement regarding the proposal to hold negotiations in Istanbul with no preconditions:

➖ Ukraine has not responded to Russia’s proposal for a ceasefire during the Victory Day anniversary.

➖ Following Moscow’s truce initiative, Ukrainian forces launched large-scale attacks on Russian territory during the May holidays.

➖ Over three days of the proposed ceasefire, Kiev attempted five cross-border attacks, all of which were repelled. Ukrainian forces suffered significant losses.

➖ Despite this, Russia is offering direct negotiations with no preconditions.

➖ Moscow proposes to hold the talks in Istanbul on May 15. It was Ukraine that cut off negotiations in Istanbul in 2022.

➖ Putin stated he intends to discuss the initiative with President Erdoğan tomorrow.

➖ Russia is serious about negotiations, aiming to address the root causes of the conflict.

➖ Moscow expressed gratitude to foreign leaders for their efforts to help end the Ukrainian crisis.

➖ Russia is seeking a long-term peace settlement through dialogue.

➖ Putin did not rule out the possibility of reaching a ceasefire during talks with Ukraine.

➖ The Russian proposal is on the table — now it’s up to Kiev and its Western backers to respond.